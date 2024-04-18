1.471 mln voters to cast vote on April 21 in two NA, two PK constituencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The by-elections in two NA and PK Constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on April 21 wherein 1.471 million registered voters would exercise their right to vote.

According to a spokesman of the provincial election commissioner, the by-poll would be held in NA-8 Bajaur, NA-44 DI Khan, PK-22 Bajaur, and PK-91 Kohat.

As per the election schedule, the election campaigning by the candidates would end at midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The spokesman said that a total of 49 candidates would contest the polls including seven in NA-8, Bajur, 19 in NA-44 DI Khan, 13 in PK-22 Kohat, and 10 in PK-91 Bajaur.

The polling would be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. without any break.

The registered male voters were s 799,739 while the number of female voters was 672,216.

The election commission had set up 892 polling stations, said the spokesman adding that 139 polling stations had been declared more sensitive and adequate arrangements had been made for security.

He said a control room has been established at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa redressal of complaints.