'DI Khan Will Be A Model City For Clean Drainage And Clean Water Supply': Tehsil Mayor
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Tehsil Mayor of Dera Ismail Khan Captain (R) Umer Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) had been launched in Dera Ismail Khan with the aim to provide improved sanitation services to the citizens.
He was addressing the session titled "Local Community Consultation Workshop" in District Auditorium Hall.
The workshop was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) team, in collaboration with District Administration, Tehsil Municipal Committee and the Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) with Local Stakeholders, with the aim to raise awareness among the public about the project's objectives and benefits.
The workshop was made possible through the collective efforts of these organizations and was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders.
The workshop was attended by the chief guest Tehsil Mayor Umer Amin Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Ch.AttaUllah representative of WSSC D.I. Khan and members of local community .
The workshop provided a platform for open discussion and Q&A, allowing participants to share their concerns, suggestions, and ideas. The KPCIP team and government officials assured the participants of their commitment to transparency, accountability, and community engagement throughout the project's implementation.
The workshop was deemed a success, with participants appreciating the initiative and expressing their support for the project.
The KPCIP team is committed to continuing its engagement with local stakeholders to ensure the project's success and long-term sustainability.
The Tehsil Mayor emphasized, "All available resources will be utilized to provide the best sanitation services for the citizens of Dera Ismail Khan, and he underscored that improved service delivery to the citizens is their top priority."
He further said, "The provincial government is trying to improve the living standards of the citizens."
Mayor Umer Amin Gandapur expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development projects of KPCIP, stating, "These projects will be completed in consultation with all stakeholders."
During the workshop, representative of the project consultants Engineer Younus Khan briefed the participants that the KPCIP project aims to establish a sewerage treatment plant, green urban spaces, and a modern scientific sanitary landfill site in DI Khan.
The sanitary landfill site is designed to efficiently manage municipal waste, while the sewerage treatment plant will address issues related to waste-water management. Under this project, municipal waste will be collected from households and re-purposed for other environmentally friendly purposes.
All the stakeholders assured that they would play an active role as well as positively support the project to make Dera Ismail Khan a clean and liveable city.
