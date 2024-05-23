DC Reviews Tax Collection, Performance Of Revenue Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A meeting of the Revenue Department was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the collection of government dues was conducted by the officers of the Revenue Department.
Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Department officers from across the district were present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner instructed that improvements be made in the collection of government dues and that work in the field be carried out in a better manner.
He said that there should be no negligence or apathy in the collection of government dues, and concrete and practical steps should be taken to ensure 100 percent collection of government dues by June 30th.
The meeting was informed that during the period from May 13 to May 22, a total of Rs. 24.2 million was collected in the form of water tax and Rs. 6.765 million was collected by the Revenue Department in the form of agricultural income tax and deposited into the government treasury. Similarly, Rs. 20.255 million was collected in the form of transfer fees and Rs. 29.7 million was collected in the form of stamp duty and deposited into the government treasury. The meeting also reviewed other revenue-related matters and the individual performance of the officers.
