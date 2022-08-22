15 falcons confiscated

UrduPoint.com

Published August 22, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The DI Khan wildlife division have confiscated 15 falcons during search operation, and arrested an accused red-handed.

According to wildlife department spokesman, the wildlife staff of bridge check-post last night, under the supervision of Muhammad Saqib, confiscated laggar falcons from accused Muhammad Kabir resident of Malakhel, Lakki Marwat.

The birds were being transported from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A case has been registered against the offender under the provisions of wildlife and biodiversity Act 2015.

