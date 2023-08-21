Open Menu

15-year Old Dispute Over Chromite Mine Settled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 07:29 PM

A 15-year-old dispute at a chromite mine in the tribal district Mohmand was peacefully resolved under the alternate dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A 15-year-old dispute at a chromite mine in the tribal district Mohmand was peacefully resolved under the alternate dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism on Monday.

The rival parties have thanked the district administration and members of the reconciliation committee (Jirga) for the resolution of the dispute within a period of three months.

A dispute over the ownership and demarcation of a chromite mine was going on between two parties Haji Mir Rehman and Ghafoor for 15 years in the Shati Mina area of Tehsil Ambar of Lower Ehaka Gawand.

For the purpose of the resolution of the dispute, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lower Mohamand, Saddam Hussain Memon had constituted a reconciliation committee comprising Haji Sahib Khan, Haji Rafi Ullah, and Malik Abdul Majeed under the ADR law.

The members of the jirga after three months of hectic negotiations and finally settled the dispute.

AC Lower Mohmand, Saddam Hussain Memon has paid tribute to the efforts of Jirga members and said that the people should resolve their mutual disputes through ADR.

