Wave of inflation continues in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The waves of inflation continued in Peshawar with the prices of various vegetables and fruits increasing day by day with the district administration failing to control the price hike.

According to details, the price of Onion reached to Rs 250, Tomato Rs 140, Garlic Rs 800 and Ginger Rs 720 per kg while potato 120, kachalu 300, green pepper 120, capsicum 80, brinjal 100, cauliflower 100, okra 230 rupees are being sold per kg.

The price of fruits including Apple 450, Pomegranate 450, Malta 370 dozen, Stoberry 210, Amardo 300 while banana 180 rupees per dozen sold. The price of live chicken decreased by 10 rupees per kg, the price came to 480. The price of eggs per dozen remains Rs 340.