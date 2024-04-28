Open Menu

Cop Gunned Down

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Cop gunned down

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A sub-inspector was gunned by unidentified assailants in the Misri Shah area on Sunday.

Police said that SI Arshad was returning home after completing his duty when he was attacked. He was targeted near his house. The attackers were on a motorcycle.

He received bullets in his neck and chest which caused his instant death. He was appointed at the Baghbanpura police station in the investigation branch.

Police high-ups took notice of the murder. On information, a police team reached the crime scene and started collecting evidence and recording statement of people.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. A video of the incident also became viral on social media.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Social Media Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

16 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

16 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

16 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

16 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

16 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

16 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

16 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan