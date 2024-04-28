Cop gunned down

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A sub-inspector was gunned by unidentified assailants in the Misri Shah area on Sunday.

Police said that SI Arshad was returning home after completing his duty when he was attacked. He was targeted near his house. The attackers were on a motorcycle.

He received bullets in his neck and chest which caused his instant death. He was appointed at the Baghbanpura police station in the investigation branch.

Police high-ups took notice of the murder. On information, a police team reached the crime scene and started collecting evidence and recording statement of people.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. A video of the incident also became viral on social media.