Cop Gunned Down
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A sub-inspector was gunned by unidentified assailants in the Misri Shah area on Sunday.
Police said that SI Arshad was returning home after completing his duty when he was attacked. He was targeted near his house. The attackers were on a motorcycle.
He received bullets in his neck and chest which caused his instant death. He was appointed at the Baghbanpura police station in the investigation branch.
Police high-ups took notice of the murder. On information, a police team reached the crime scene and started collecting evidence and recording statement of people.
The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. A video of the incident also became viral on social media.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister links progress to education3 minutes ago
-
DIG visits jails13 minutes ago
-
Climate change challenges Potohar farmers’ livelihood23 minutes ago
-
'Steps underway to control inflation'23 minutes ago
-
Unknown outlaws allegedly abducted woman42 minutes ago
-
First Margalla Hills Half marathon best effort to champion climate awareness: Romina43 minutes ago
-
40 held for power theft43 minutes ago
-
Wave of inflation continues in Peshawar52 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed after firing of his own accomplices53 minutes ago
-
Man dies after fallen down from trolley53 minutes ago
-
RPO for improvement of security at inter-province check posts1 hour ago
-
Armed men looted patients, staff at Lahore’s private hospital1 hour ago