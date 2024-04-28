Constitution Gives Complete Freedom To Followers Of All Religions: Minister
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives complete freedom to followers of all religions and every person living in Pakistan has equal rights without discrimination.
He expressed these views at a gathering of Christians at Harvest Life Church in Christian Town, Sialkot, as the chief guest. "The beauty of Pakistan is that people living here are free to practise their beliefs and religious rituals as demonstrated by recent festivals of Easter, Ramazan, Eid, Holi and Baisakhi in which people of all religions share each other's happiness," he maintained.
Arora said that Hazrat Isa (AS) and Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) gave the message of standing firm in the face of oppression, following which injustice and oppression can be eliminated from society.
Later, he inaugurated the Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition and inspected stalls set up by furniture manufacturing companies.
