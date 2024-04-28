31 Arrested For Non-compliance Of Official Prices Of Roti, Naan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The district administration, during a crackdown on the non-compliance with the newly revised prices for roti and naan, Rs 16 and Rs 20 accordingly, has arrested 31 individuals and registered 42 cases over price-related violations.
During the move, 1,321 roti and naan points were inspected out of which 1,217 points were selling bread on official prices, while violations were reported at 104 points. The enforcement teams have fined Rs 137,000 to various tandoors over selling roti and naan on high prices. The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.
Assistant Commissioner Cant Nabeel Memon imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 to a tandoor owner during inspection at Nishtar Colony, while AC City Rai Baber fined two tandoors and sealed one of them over violation. AC Raiwind inspected Johar Town area to monitor the implementation of revised prices of roti and naan.
The crackdown follows the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100-gram roti and Rs20 for a 120-gram naan. The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister links progress to education21 minutes ago
-
Cop gunned down21 minutes ago
-
DIG visits jails31 minutes ago
-
Climate change challenges Potohar farmers’ livelihood41 minutes ago
-
'Steps underway to control inflation'41 minutes ago
-
Unknown outlaws allegedly abducted woman1 hour ago
-
First Margalla Hills Half marathon best effort to champion climate awareness: Romina1 hour ago
-
40 held for power theft1 hour ago
-
Wave of inflation continues in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Dacoit killed after firing of his own accomplices1 hour ago
-
Man dies after fallen down from trolley1 hour ago
-
RPO for improvement of security at inter-province check posts1 hour ago