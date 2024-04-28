Open Menu

31 Arrested For Non-compliance Of Official Prices Of Roti, Naan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The district administration, during a crackdown on the non-compliance with the newly revised prices for roti and naan, Rs 16 and Rs 20 accordingly, has arrested 31 individuals and registered 42 cases over price-related violations.

During the move, 1,321 roti and naan points were inspected out of which 1,217 points were selling bread on official prices, while violations were reported at 104 points. The enforcement teams have fined Rs 137,000 to various tandoors over selling roti and naan on high prices. The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.

Assistant Commissioner Cant Nabeel Memon imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 to a tandoor owner during inspection at Nishtar Colony, while AC City Rai Baber fined two tandoors and sealed one of them over violation. AC Raiwind inspected Johar Town area to monitor the implementation of revised prices of roti and naan.

The crackdown follows the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100-gram roti and Rs20 for a 120-gram naan. The district administration is actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.

