'Steps underway to control inflation'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sargodha general secretary Rana Munawer Ghous Khan said that the government is committed to controlling inflation and increasing trade to provide relief to poor people.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that Federal and provincial governments would have to resolve the challenge of inflation. "In line with special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government under the supervision of Chief minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was seriously working to address all the current issues," he added.

He said that country was passing through a difficult situation. "The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set conditions for the government to restrict subsidy and the government would have to make efforts for balancing the supply and demand chain to provide relief to the common people," he added.

He said: "Improvement in the trade sector is a big challenge for us. The Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) has been established to facilitate investors and attract investment.

Pakistan will have to engage with the world and Africa is the region which has a wide scope for increasing trade." Replying to a question on issues of the Sargodha business community, he said that all genuine problems of the business community should be resolved.

He said that the government was focusing on the welfare of journalists and would take all possible steps for their welfare as journalism is the fourth pillar of the state.