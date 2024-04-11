17 People Killed, 50 Injured In Tragic Accident Near Hub
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) At least 17 people were killed and around 50 were injured in an accident occurred with a truck carrying pilgrims to Shah Noorani shrine near Hub area of Balochistan late on Eid-ul-Fitr night.
The bodies and injured were immediately brought to Karachi Trauma Centre for medico legal proceedings and providing medical aid to the survivals.
According to media reports received here, the incident occurred when a truck carrying pilgrims from Thatta had fallen into a ditch in the Hub area, while it was on its way to the Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar, Balochistan.
A private news channel quoted a police official of Thatta district as saying more than 70 people had left for the pilgrimage from Makli's Qasim Jokhio village."
At least 15 out of the 17 deceased have so far been identified, he added.
Social worker Saad Edhi informed journalists that the information about the accident was received by 11 pm, while the rescue operation was completed within two hours.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited the Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre to meet with the injured passengers. The CM also confirmed the 17 deaths, adding that at least 52 injured were brought to the hospital of which 40 have been discharged so far.
“Five injured in the Trauma Center are on ventilators. As long as the injured are on the vent, their health will be critical,” Murad Shah said.
CM added that two injured children are also under treatment at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).
“All efforts will be made to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.” said while talking to media persons in civil hospital.
