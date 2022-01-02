172 new corona cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 172 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 148 positive cases were reported in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, three in Bahawalpur, two each in Faisalabad and Okara, one each in Multan, Sialkot, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Narowal, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases had reached 445,329 besides 429,169 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 2,873 to date, he added. In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,070. He said that 17,360 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 8.95 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 1 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 3 per cent, Faisalabad 0.9pc, Rawalpindi 0.8pc, and 0.7 per cent in Multan.