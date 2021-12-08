UrduPoint.com

176 New Cases Of Corona Detected, No Death Reported

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus was reported on Wednesday, however 176 new cases emerged when 10,588 tests were conducted

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement.

Murad Ali Shah said fortunately no death was reported on Wednesday. He added that till last Tuesday the number death and was 7,630.

He said 10,588samples were tested which detected 176 cases that constituted 1.7 percent current detection rate.

Murad Ali Shah added that so far 6,838,123 tests have been conducted against which 476,214 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.7 percent or 465,121 patients have recovered, including 2156 overnight.

The CM said currently 3,463 patients were under treatment, of them 3,299 were in home isolation, 17 at isolation centers and 147 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 144 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 176 new cases, 49 have been detected from Karachi, including 31 from South, 11 East, 4 Korangi and 3 Malir. Dadu has 27, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas 15 each, Matiari 13, Thatta 12, Jamshoro and Sujawal 11 each, Tando Allahyar 5, Larkana 4, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkor and Tharparkar 3 each, Badin and Sukkur 2 each and Sanghar 1.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 25,014,966 vaccinations have been administered upto December 6th, and added during the last 24 hours 179,847 vaccines were inoculated - in total 25,194,813 vaccines have administered.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

