17th convocation of SZABIST Larkana Campus held

The 17th Annual Convocation-2023 of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Larkana Campus was held at the Sachal Banquet, Opposite PTS Larkana, on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The 17th Annual Convocation-2023 of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Larkana Campus was held at the Sachal Banquet, Opposite PTS Larkana, on Tuesday.

President SZABIST Shahnaz Wazir Ali presided over the ceremony. The Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah was chief guest at the event.

Shahnaz Wazir Ali opened the Convocation and conferred degrees to 127 students, out of which 97 were undergraduate students and 30 were master programs from the disciplines of Management Sciences and Computer Science.

On the occasion, three gold medals were awarded to the students; Komal Soomro of BBA, Shahmeer Hassan of BSCS and Bibi Zainab Khan from MBA program. Whereas, four silver medals were awarded to the students; Mahnoor Jagirani BBA, Simran Katyar BSCS, Soghat Jatoi and Gori Lohana from MBA program. Eighteen (18) students' Names have also been placed on the "Chancellor's Honor Roll" for securing a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) equal to or higher than 3.50.

The Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Prof Dr. Nusrat Shah emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country. She said that the SZABIST has become an important educational institution of the present era.

Professor Shah said that the country and the nation are in dire need of such talented youths who become experts in information technology, management sciences, computer sciences and other fields and lead the institutions towards success.

She said that the youth who have obtained higher degrees have a special and bright future not only in our country but in the whole world.

The vice chancellor said that SZABIST upholds the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who was its founding chancellor.

She said the institution was established by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the concept and design of its building was her gift to Larkana.

Speaking on the occasion, President SZABIST Shahnaz Wazir Ali said that today is a historic day for students who have graduated from SZABIST.

She pointed out that SZABIST was established with the objective to produce highly qualified graduates to help meet the country's requirements, adding that the university has become an institute of excellence.

"Science and technology hold the key to economic growth and social development," she said, adding that it is necessary to prepare a population that is not only knowledgeable and skilled but it is also aware of its responsibilities and willing to contribute to the growth of the nation.

Shahnaz Wazir Ali said that SZABIST is devoting a substantial percentage of its funds towards research and development.

She said that I feel proud that the students of SZABIST Larkana played their role in these difficult situations through community service, as a result of which the government of Pakistan gave them the "Flood Heroes Award 2022" which is the construction of the dream of the Chancellor.

At SZABIST Larkana we strongly believe in promoting peace and harmony for the betterment of the world because Larkana is one of the oldest civilizations.

She said that this institution is one of the top institutions of higher education in Northern Sindh. At present, more than 800 students are studying in SZABIST Larkana, whose admissions include pure merit, while 90% of the more than 1200 students are employed in various institutions after completing graduation from this institution.

The ceremony was attended by Members Board of Trustees, Vice President Academics Prof. Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Dr. Suleman Shaikh, Vice President Administration Imtiaz Qazi, Dean Life Sciences Dr. Kashif Ali, Registrar SZABISR Dr. Muhammad Akil, Head of Larkana Campus Dr. Zahida Abro, Head of Department Shoaib Ali Shah, including the members of SZABIST board of governors, members' board of trustees, management, faculty, staff, graduates, parents, educationists.