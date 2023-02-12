UrduPoint.com

17th Convocation Of SZABIST Larkana To Be Held On February 14

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The 17th Annual Convocation of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Larkana Campus will be held at the Sachal Banquet, Opposite PTS Larkana on Feb 14, 2023.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare and Chancellor of SZABIST Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho would preside over the convocation and confers degrees and award medals to the students. While Sindh Minister for education Syed Sardar Ali Shah would be the chief guest of the event.

This year 127 graduating students of SZABIST Larkana Campus will be conferred out of which 97 are undergraduate students and 30 Masters degrees in different disciplines.

Three graduates will be awarded Academic Gold Medals for securing the highest CGPA in their respective batches and four students will also be awarded the silver medals, whereas, 18 students' Names have been placed on the "Chancellor's Honor Roll".

The graduation ceremony is expected to be attended by the SZABIST board of Governors, SZABIST Board of Trustees, top management including the President SZABIST, Vice President Academic, Vice President Administration, faculty, graduates, support staff, parents, academicians, prominent citizens, educationists and the media.

