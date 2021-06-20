UrduPoint.com
18 Deaths, 171 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

18 deaths, 171 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another 18 lives while 171 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of coronavirus cases reached 344,970 while death toll 10,633 and 324,530 recoveries in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Nankana Sahib,11 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Chakwal,1 in Gujranwala, 2 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 8 in Faisalabad, 5 in Jhang, 2 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab, 7 in Bhakkar, 7 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 2 in Lodhran,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, 5 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Okara and 1 in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 5,478,938 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

