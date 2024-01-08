Open Menu

18 Districts In Balochistan Declared As Most Sensitive For Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 05:47 PM

The Home and tribal Affairs Department government of Balochistan has declared as many as 18 districts of Balochistan as most sensitive for the upcoming polls in 2024

“A total of 2055 polling stations are highly sensitive, 2180 sensitive while 832 are normal, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem said while briefing the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Domki at CM Secretariat on Monday here.

IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, commissioners of all divisions of the province and heads of other law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

The ASC Balochistan said that 18 districts of Balochistan are highly sensitive, adding that as many as 5067 polling stations will be established across the province for elections 2024.

Addressing the meeting Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements for polls and reiterated government resolve that the caretaker government will ensure polls will be peaceful, transparent and impartial.

“Special measures are being taken to maintain peace at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations. CCTV cameras will be installed at the most sensitive polling stations,” the CM stressed.

However, he did not rule out taking the services of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps to help the police and Levies in sensitive areas.

About the security arrangement for upcoming polls, he noted that the Election Commission and the provincial government will set up a control room to monitor the overall situation.

The provincial government will fully cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct transparent and impartial elections.

Deputy Commissioners and the Election Commission will establish a joint monitoring room in all districts, including the provincial capital Quetta.

Earlier, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh apprised the meeting that a strategy for the security of candidates, election campaign, and election staff in Balochistan has been finalized.

