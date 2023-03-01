18 persons declare disabled after medical examination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kotli Sattian Dr Rizwan on Wednesday said that as many as 18 persons had been declared disabled after a detailed analysis of twenty-four people.

Chairing a monthly meeting to review the examination of disabled persons at THQ Hospital Kotli Sattian, he informed that a team of Medical Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Child Specialist, along with Social Welfare Officer Ghalib Abbasi, conducted a detailed examination of twenty-four people, out of which eighteen people were declared disabled while two people were referred to Rawalpindi.

Dr Rizwan said that it was our responsibility to remove the complaints of disabled people and it should be fulfilled properly.