1965 War Hero MM Alam Remembered On Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero Muhammad Mahmood Alam, popularly known as M M Alam was observed on Monday.
Pakistan Air Force legendary war hero M M Alam, nicknamed while piloting an F-86 Sabre, shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute during 1965 Pak-India war and altogether, downed nine war planes in the aerial fight.
MM Alam was the first ever fighter pilot for PAF, listed on top in the hall of famers’ list at the PAF Museum in Karachi.
Alam is considered as a national hero for Pakistan, most significantly, for his remarkable show of brilliance in the war of 1965.
He was awarded the ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ and also the BAR medal. He died in Karachi on this day in 2013 at the age of 77 after a protracted illness.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest five suspects of two robbery groups4 minutes ago
-
DC directs authorities to take strict action against profiteers4 minutes ago
-
GCWUF starts tree plantation4 minutes ago
-
AC checks prices, quality food items at Lakki bazaar14 minutes ago
-
Muslim Charity distributes Ramazan ration packages in Mardan14 minutes ago
-
Six killed in roof collapse at South Waziristan14 minutes ago
-
Court orders PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai to pay Rs 150 mln to Asfandyar24 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested during crackdown34 minutes ago
-
PESCO imposes Rs 1610mln fine on 51,000 power pilferers53 minutes ago
-
10 shopkeepers arrested, 12 booked over profiteering53 minutes ago
-
TDAP facilitates fruitful visit of Chinese delegation to Pakistan54 minutes ago
-
ECP asks contesting candidates to submit returns1 hour ago