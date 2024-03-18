Open Menu

1965 War Hero MM Alam Remembered On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

1965 War Hero MM Alam remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero Muhammad Mahmood Alam, popularly known as M M Alam was observed on Monday.

Pakistan Air Force legendary war hero M M Alam, nicknamed while piloting an F-86 Sabre, shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute during 1965 Pak-India war and altogether, downed nine war planes in the aerial fight.

MM Alam was the first ever fighter pilot for PAF, listed on top in the hall of famers’ list at the PAF Museum in Karachi.

Alam is considered as a national hero for Pakistan, most significantly, for his remarkable show of brilliance in the war of 1965.

He was awarded the ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ and also the BAR medal. He died in Karachi on this day in 2013 at the age of 77 after a protracted illness.

