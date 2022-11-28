UrduPoint.com

1st International Conference On Climate Change Held At IUB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

1st International Conference on Climate Change held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The First International Conference on Climate Change organised by the Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has started at the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, University of Sahiwal Prof. Dr Javed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor Sindh Madrasah ut islam Karachi Prof. Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon, Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof Dr Moazzam Jamil and Director Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment Dr Ghulam Hasan Abbasi spoke in the inaugural session.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said in his address that climate change was a global issue and to deal with it and find its long-term solution, "it has to be part of our values".

Under the Green Campus campaign, making university campuses environment-friendly and minimizing the use of water, food, and other consumables, and preventing wastage were being ensured and a large team of university faculty members was trying to implement it, he mentioned.

Dr Athar shared that the university had promoted renewable energy through a 2.5 MW solar plant, which will soon be expanded to 1 MW. A center was set up with the support of the South Punjab Secretariat to observe and monitor the Air Quality Index of Bahawalpur.

Similarly, the university had introduced a compulsory course in Agriculture and Environment at the BS level to make students aware of this important challenge and research had been encouraged at MS and Ph.

D. levels, he added.

He said that the temperature of Bahawalpur had increased by 1 degree centigrade in the last 40 years and it was expected to increase by another 1 degree, which has affected the climate cycle, adding the production of crops was also likely to be affected.

Vice-Chancellor University of Sahiwal Prof. Dr Javed Akhtar said in his speech that the problem of climate change had created food insecurity, drought, and other terrible problems. "3.3 billion people in the world have been affected by it and $ 350 billion Dollars in economic losses have been incurred." He stressed that Pakistan was one of the most affected by climate change in Asia and suggested that to deal with this challenge, "we have to minimize gas emissions and plant more trees".

Vice-Chancellor Sindh Madrasah-ut-Islam Karachi Prof. Dr Mujibuddin Sehrai said that developed countries were responsible for climate change and they should "compensate for the loss of developing countries".

Vice-Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said that the recent monsoon rains had dealt a huge loss of lives and property in Pakistan, besides an economic loss of $30 billion. "Agriculture is the main component of our economy which is most affected by climate change."Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil thanked Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for organising the conference and appreciated the efforts of his team. Chairman Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment, Dr Ghulam Hasan Abbasi also thanked the support of Vice Chancellor IUB for conducting the conference on such an important topic and crucial matter.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Punjab Water Agriculture Drought Sahiwal Bahawalpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gas IUB Asia Billion Rains

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

1 hour ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

5 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.