2 died, 7 injured in collision of 3 vehicles

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people died and seven others sustained critical injured on Thursday when three vehicles and a motorcycle collided with each other at Karakoram Highway (KKH) near Havelian.

According to police, the accident caused when breaks of a 22 wheeler truck GLT-1532 failed and it hit a Suzuki high roof LE-1658 which collided with an oil tanker No. C-2780 and a motorcycle.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad spokesperson informed media that motorcyclist and truck driver died at the spot while seven passengers of Suzuki High Roof were injured.

The dead motorcyclist and truck driver were identified as Shaukat and Akram.

Bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital in Havelain while the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad. Two injured were declared critical.

After the accident Karakoram Highway near Havelian city was blocked for all sorts of vehicular traffic which was later cleared.