2 Held, Over 76 Stolen Gas Meters Recovered

Sat 25th July 2020

2 held, over 76 stolen gas meters recovered

Islamabad Sihala Police on Saturday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in gas meter stealing from various areas of the city and recovered over 76 domestic gas meters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Sihala Police on Saturday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in gas meter stealing from various areas of the city and recovered over 76 domestic gas meters.

According to police spokesman, the team constituted under the directions of Superintendent of Police (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal accomplished the task successfully.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused namely Tariq Aziz and Hassan Ahmed were used to sell the stolen meters in the junkyard.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed while further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

