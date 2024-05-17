Agricultural Equipment Given To Farmers At 60pc Subsidy
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Under the anti-smog programme of Chief Minister Punjab, a lucky draw ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall Sialkot Fort for providing agricultural equipment to farmers at 60pc subsidy.
Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal were special guests. Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Rana Qurban Ali Khan and Assistant Director (AD) Agricultural Engineering Muzamal Chand were also present.
According to a handout, 353 farmers had applied for Super Seeder/Pak Seeder under the Chief Minister Punjab special programme, out of them 328 lucky farmers Names were announced.
To every farmer selected by lucky draw, a total subsidy of Rs. 810,000 would be given on Super Seeder/Pak Seeder worth Rs. 1,350,000.
Meanwhile, all 45 applicants for rice shedders were selected. The Punjab government will give a subsidy of Rs. 315,000 for each rice shedder worth Rs. 525,000.
Recent Stories
Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system
Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024
OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TTP terrorist arrested, hand grenade recovered6 minutes ago
-
Holistic policy revamp urgent for promoting solar energy as cheapest power resource: Experts6 minutes ago
-
Problems like smog are arising due to environmental pollution-AC Sialkot6 minutes ago
-
KUST & KKKUK sign MoU with OGDCL6 minutes ago
-
CUI arranges open house, job fair6 minutes ago
-
'Clinic on Wheels' project formally launched6 minutes ago
-
Experts emphasize importance of technical skills for youth employment6 minutes ago
-
SHRC hosts awareness session on Sindh Hindu Marriage Act implementation16 minutes ago
-
LCCI president stresses fortifying ties with provincial ombudsman16 minutes ago
-
LGH urges health professionals to stay alert for heat stroke cases16 minutes ago
-
Rs. 785,000 fine imposed for selling low quality flour in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing working woman26 minutes ago