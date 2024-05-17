Open Menu

Agricultural Equipment Given To Farmers At 60pc Subsidy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Agricultural equipment given to farmers at 60pc subsidy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Under the anti-smog programme of Chief Minister Punjab, a lucky draw ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall Sialkot Fort for providing agricultural equipment to farmers at 60pc subsidy.

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal were special guests. Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Rana Qurban Ali Khan and Assistant Director (AD) Agricultural Engineering Muzamal Chand were also present.

According to a handout, 353 farmers had applied for Super Seeder/Pak Seeder under the Chief Minister Punjab special programme, out of them 328 lucky farmers Names were announced.

To every farmer selected by lucky draw, a total subsidy of Rs. 810,000 would be given on Super Seeder/Pak Seeder worth Rs. 1,350,000.

Meanwhile, all 45 applicants for rice shedders were selected. The Punjab government will give a subsidy of Rs. 315,000 for each rice shedder worth Rs. 525,000.

