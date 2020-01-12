UrduPoint.com
2 Pilots Die In Sadiqabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

SADIQABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) An aircraft engaged in an aerial spray to get rid of swarms of locust, was crashed in area the of Sadiqabad district leaving two pilots on board dead on Sunday.According to media reports, the aircraft was crashed at Chak No 215 near Sadiqabad due to a technical fault resulting in death of both the pilots on board the plane.

Fire brigade official rushed to the spot of the plane crash with rescue teams and heavy contingents of police.

The police cordoned off the spot of the plane crash.The two martyrs have been identified as pilot Muhammad Shoaib and engineer of the Plant Protection Department Fawad Butt.

