2,000 Workers To Be Recruited For Identification, Elimination Of Dengue Larvae

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:42 PM

As many as 2,000 workers would be recruited for identification and elimination of dengue larvae in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):

Talking to APP, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zeeshan Khurram on Monday said the sanctioned staff for dengue surveillance would be inducted on daily wages and around Rs16,500 salary to be provided on monthly basis. In that regard, health department was following the standard operating procedure (SOP), he added.

The DHO informed that the advertisement for recruitment of the staff was being sent to newspapers for publication.

Dr Zeeshan said keeping in mind the last year dengue epidemic, the health department had demanded of the provincial government to allow them to recruit at least 2,000 health workers for carrying out surveillance to detect dengue larvae breeding.

He said health department had devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue.

