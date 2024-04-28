RPO For Improvement Of Security At Inter-province Check Posts
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan visited inter-province check posts and ordered more improvement in security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.
During his visit to the front line check posts of inter-district borders on Sunday to review security arrangements, the RPO directed the officers concerned to build a boundary wall around the check posts and for tightening of security arrangements. He asked officers to conduct mock exercises to show preparedness of dealing any emergency like situation.
He also lauded the on-duty police officials and awarded them cash prizes for performing duties at border line of the provinces and playing major role in controlling crime and smuggling.
He said they protection of public lives and properties was top priority and all possible measures were being taken for this purpose.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
