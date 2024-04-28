Man dies after fallen down from trolley

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A person crushed under tractor trolley to death after he fell down due to jump near Chowk Godar DG Khan road.

According to Rescue officials, a 30 years old person named Muhammad Ajmal s/o Noor Muhammad resident of Gamu Wala was sitting on the trolley and suddenly fell down due to jump on the moving tractor trolley near Chowk Godar DG Khan road.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to rural health centre Baseera.

