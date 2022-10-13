210 transporters booked over violations during September

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Traffic police have registered separate cases against traffic rules violators during the ongoing crackdown launched across the district in the last month of September under preventive measures to control smog and road accidents.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the traffic police under the supervision of District Traffic Police Officer, Waseem Abbas Jhakar, launched a crackdown against LPG cylinder users, smoky vehicles, over speeding, amplifier act violators and other law violations.

The traffic police registered cases against 160 drivers for over speeding and 50 transporters for using LPG cylinders in commercial vehicles.

District Traffic Officer Waseem Abbas Jhakar said that crackdown would continue against the violators on daily basis adding that strict action was being taken against smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.