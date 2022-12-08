UrduPoint.com

22 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 22 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 1760 grams charras, 45 liters liquor, six 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle, ammunition, Rs 22,740 cash, fireworks items and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines, Rattaamral, and Mandra police held Shehzad with 1200 grams charras, Abid with 510 grams charras and Suleman for having 50 grams charras.

Rattaaral, Naseerabad, Race Course, Gujar Khan and Kalar Syedan police rounded up six namely Basharat, Asad, Rafique, Farooq, Ghulam Qamar and Zameer for possessing 45 liters liquor.

Semiliarly, Rawalpindi district police conducted raids in jurisdiction of different police stations and held eight for having six 30 bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle and ammunition.

Waris Khan Police in an operation arrested four fraudsters namely Banaras, Waqar, Farrukh and Naqash and recovered cash Rs 22,740, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Gungmandi police conducting a raid managed to net an accused, Waqar Ahmed for possessing a large quantity of fireworks items.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 41 beggars from different areas on Thursday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers.

