24 Candidates In Election Race In NA-70, Sialkot-I

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 06:14 PM

As many as twenty four candidates including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhary Armughan Subhani, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP's) Syed Ishtiaq Ul Hassan Gilani, Muhammad Shahid Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Sohail Qaiser Pakistan Markazi Muslim League including independent candidates were in election race in Sialkot city’s constituency (NA-70, Sialkot-I) here

According to details, there are total 5,55,752 registered voters (including 3,01,530 male voters and 2,54,222 female voters) here in this constituency (NA-70, Sialkot-I).

Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) will establish 181 polling stations for the election in constituency (NA 70, Sialkot-I) including 91 male and 91 female voters, while ECP will establish 853 polling booths including 449 booths for male voters and 404 booths for female voters.

