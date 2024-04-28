Open Menu

FESCO Launches Pro-rata Billing Software

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched state-of-the-art pro-rata billing software to ensure 30-day billing to consumers on special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

A FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that under pro-rata system, the electricity bills were delivered to the consumers of eight districts of FESCO region on the basis of 30 days consumption. This software is an initial step to ensure accurate and timely billing to the consumers.

In the past, the complaints of over-reading were reported but now the bills were issued in different badges for the month of April 2024 for 30 days consumption in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali.

The Pro-Rata software would help to ensure issuance of the electricity bill for 30 days accurately, not for less or above days, he added.

The ministry has appreciated the performance of FESCO while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir has determined his commitment to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in addition to provide better customer services and accurate billing in terms of power consumption in future, spokesman added.

