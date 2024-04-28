FESCO Launches Pro-rata Billing Software
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched state-of-the-art pro-rata billing software to ensure 30-day billing to consumers on special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).
A FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that under pro-rata system, the electricity bills were delivered to the consumers of eight districts of FESCO region on the basis of 30 days consumption. This software is an initial step to ensure accurate and timely billing to the consumers.
In the past, the complaints of over-reading were reported but now the bills were issued in different badges for the month of April 2024 for 30 days consumption in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali.
The Pro-Rata software would help to ensure issuance of the electricity bill for 30 days accurately, not for less or above days, he added.
The ministry has appreciated the performance of FESCO while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir has determined his commitment to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in addition to provide better customer services and accurate billing in terms of power consumption in future, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 gangs busted, 8 dacoits arrested36 seconds ago
-
Body of addict found39 seconds ago
-
Saraiki leadership, poets, academicians pledge to expedite struggle for separate province44 seconds ago
-
Police apprehend firecrackers smuggler during operation11 minutes ago
-
Minister thanks Islamic Aid over financial support for children treatment11 minutes ago
-
Punjab University wins female weightlifting competition20 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday20 minutes ago
-
Action against beggars demanded21 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on harassment at work place to be held at SU tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
More than 4kg drugs seized during raid21 minutes ago
-
16,700 liters fake cold drinks seized from Warehouse31 minutes ago
-
Drug addiction: A social evil needs collective efforts of stakeholders to eradicate51 minutes ago