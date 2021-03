25 D&SJs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued posting and transfer orders of 25 district and sessions judges (D&SJs).

The transfers have been ordered with the approval of LHC Chief Justice and a notification has been issued.

The list of D&SJs is as follows: Sardar Tahir Sabir from Sargodha to Jhelum, Muhammad Saleem from Bahawalnagar to Sahiwal, Naveed Ahmad from Lahore to Mianwali, Muhammad Akmal Khan from Lahore to Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Arshad Ali from Narowal to Sargodha, Sadiq Masood Sabir from Sheikhupura to Narowal, Muhammad Anwarul Haq from Bahawalpur to D.G.Khan, Amjad Nazir Chaudhry from Lahore to Bahawalpur, Raja Pervaiz Akhtar from Sargodha to Rajanpur, Aqil Hassan Chohan from Sialkot to Chakwal, Ghaffar Mehtab from Rawalpindi to Layyah, Raja Ghazanfar Ali from Rawalpindi to Rawalpindi, Tahir Nawaz Khan from Lahore to Multan, Rana Zahid Iqbal from Multan to Sialkot, Jawad-ul-Hassan from Lahore to Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Iram Ayaz from Sahiwal to Lahore, Naseem Ahmad Virk from Mianwali to Lahore, Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan from Layyah to Lahore, Shazib Saeed from D.

G.Khan to Lahore, Muhammad Khalil Naz from Rajanpur to Lahore, Aurangzeb from Chakwal to Lahore, Ali Nawaz from Sialkot to Lahore, Abdul Rehman from Muzaffargarh to Lahore, Pervaiz Iqbal Sipra from Lodhran to Multan and Shakir Hassan from Lahore to Lodhran.

All the judicial officers had been asked to assume charge of their new posting till April 2.