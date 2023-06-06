UrduPoint.com

250,000 Youths Registered For IT Courses: Sindh Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the air-conditioned marquee was in the final stages of construction and it would house information technology students of entrance test and classes till the time of construction of the convention centre at Governor House.

He was addressing a press conference at the marquee at gate number 4. IT experts Sir Zia Khan and Daniyal Nagori, JDC Head Zafar Abbas and IT consultant of Governor House Muzzammil Ather were also present on the occasion.

The Sindh governor said, "The media has been invited to witness the progress of the construction of the marquee and inform the doubters that the initiative of IT training of 50,000 youth was not a false claim but it is a promise which soon would become a reality." The overwhelming response from youth for registration on the website www.governorsindh.com was very encouraging where as many as 250,000 youths have registered themselves for the entrance test, he added.

The Sindh governor said that 400 computers would be installed in this marquee where Sir Zia Khan and his team would start classes after the selection of youth based on the entrance test.

"I am also very thankful to Sir Zia and Daniyal Nagori for extending their services free of cost for this vital initiative", he added.

Tessori said, "For the first time in the history of Pakistan, such a big marquee is being erected for education purposes as before no such arrangements were made for a political gathering or any entertainment event." He said that at the time when the IT training programme was announced, some quarters raised objections claiming that it is unimplementable. But as the doors of Governor House were opened for iftar during Ramadan, the IT training would soon become a reality, he said. The Governor House would become active as an educational institution for youth, Tessori stressed.

He also lauded the support of Saylani's Moulana Bashir Farooqui and JDC's Zafar Abbas and said that their input would make this endeavour a resounding success.

