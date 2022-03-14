255 new cases of corona detected, no death reported

Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus was reported on Monday, however 255 new cases emerged when 8,962 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus was reported on Monday, however 255 new cases emerged when 8,962 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday, adding, till last Sunday the number death was 8,091.

He said 8,962 samples were tested which detected 255 cases that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate.

Murad Ali Shah added that so far 8,055,843 tests have been conducted against which 569,117 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 551,922 patients have recovered, including 126 overnight.

The CM said currently 9,104 patients were under treatment, of them 9,022 were in home isolation, 4 at isolation centers and 78 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 77 patients was stated to be critical, including 4 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 255 new cases, 14 have been detected from Karachi, including 7 from East, 4 South and 3 Korangi. Hyderabad has 61, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Thatta 17, Dadu 16, Nausheroferoze 14, Kashmore 12, Ghotki and Matiari 10 each, Sujawal 9, Jamshoro, Tharparkar and Shikarpur 8 each, Sanghar 7, Jacobabad, Umerkot and Larkana 5 each, Badin, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mipurkhas 4 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 48,570,159 vaccinations have been administered upto March 12th, and added during the last 24 hours 81,170 vaccines were inoculated - in total 48,651,329 vaccines have administered which constituted 88.58 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.