Ikhtair Wali Urges KP Govt To Fulfill Responsibilities Toward Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtair Wali Khan here on Wednesday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take full responsibility for relief and recovery efforts in areas affected by recent floods across the province.

In a statement issued here, Ikhtair Wali expressed deep sorrow over the loss of more than 100 lives due to torrential rains and flooding, particularly in the Malakand Division.

He emphasized the urgent need for the provincial government to expedite relief and reconstruction efforts, including the rebuilding of damaged homes and infrastructure as winter was approaching.

He assured that the Federal government stands ready to support the provincial authorities in addressing the post floods challenges, saying, “We must learn from the recent tragedy in Swat and there was no room for a repeat of such devastation.”

Ikhtair Wali called on all relevant departments including Rescue 1122, police, district administrations and civil defense to fully mobilize and deliver timely relief to affected communities.

He also demanded that Malakand and Hazara divisions should be immediately declared disaster-hit areas and that emergency measures be implemented without delay.

