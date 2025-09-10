Open Menu

Anti-dengue Campaign Intensifies In Rawalpindi Amid Rising Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Anti-dengue campaign intensifies in Rawalpindi amid rising cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority Rawalpindi and its partner departments have significantly escalated anti-dengue efforts across the district as the number of dengue cases continues to rise, particularly in the wake of recent monsoon rains.

A District Health Authority spokesperson stated on Wednesday that the ongoing proactive campaign was a direct response to the heightened risk of the mosquito-borne disease.

He confirmed that currently, 60 dengue patients were admitted to various hospitals in the district, with 36 confirmed cases.

To curb the further spread of the disease, 1290 anti-dengue teams are operating in the field. Their Primary objective is to inspect potential breeding grounds and control the growth of dengue larvae. "These teams are a critical part of our on-ground efforts to manage the situation effectively," the spokesperson added.

In a strict enforcement drive, the District Health Authority is ensuring compliance with anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This year, authorities have registered 3,484 First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals and entities for violations. Furthermore, 1,596 premises have been sealed, and fines totalling over Rs 9.3 million have been imposed.

"These strict measures are aimed at ensuring public compliance and discouraging negligence," the spokesperson said.

He stressed that the anti-dengue campaign was a continuous effort and urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures issued by the Health Department and cooperate fully with the anti-dengue teams.

"The monsoon season has increased the risk of larvae growth, making public support more critical than ever," he said. He emphasized the importance of community participation in creating a safe and healthy society by implementing anti-dengue SOPs.

Recent Stories

Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband San ..

Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..

16 minutes ago
 Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ..

Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi

27 minutes ago
 Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical floo ..

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA

3 hours ago
 Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over n ..

Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

8 hours ago
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

14 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

14 hours ago
 WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

19 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

21 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

19 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan