Anti-dengue campaign intensifies in Rawalpindi amid rising cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority Rawalpindi and its partner departments have significantly escalated anti-dengue efforts across the district as the number of dengue cases continues to rise, particularly in the wake of recent monsoon rains.

A District Health Authority spokesperson stated on Wednesday that the ongoing proactive campaign was a direct response to the heightened risk of the mosquito-borne disease.

He confirmed that currently, 60 dengue patients were admitted to various hospitals in the district, with 36 confirmed cases.

To curb the further spread of the disease, 1290 anti-dengue teams are operating in the field. Their Primary objective is to inspect potential breeding grounds and control the growth of dengue larvae. "These teams are a critical part of our on-ground efforts to manage the situation effectively," the spokesperson added.

In a strict enforcement drive, the District Health Authority is ensuring compliance with anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This year, authorities have registered 3,484 First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals and entities for violations. Furthermore, 1,596 premises have been sealed, and fines totalling over Rs 9.3 million have been imposed.

"These strict measures are aimed at ensuring public compliance and discouraging negligence," the spokesperson said.

He stressed that the anti-dengue campaign was a continuous effort and urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures issued by the Health Department and cooperate fully with the anti-dengue teams.

"The monsoon season has increased the risk of larvae growth, making public support more critical than ever," he said. He emphasized the importance of community participation in creating a safe and healthy society by implementing anti-dengue SOPs.