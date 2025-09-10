Anti-dengue Campaign Intensifies In Rawalpindi Amid Rising Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority Rawalpindi and its partner departments have significantly escalated anti-dengue efforts across the district as the number of dengue cases continues to rise, particularly in the wake of recent monsoon rains.
A District Health Authority spokesperson stated on Wednesday that the ongoing proactive campaign was a direct response to the heightened risk of the mosquito-borne disease.
He confirmed that currently, 60 dengue patients were admitted to various hospitals in the district, with 36 confirmed cases.
To curb the further spread of the disease, 1290 anti-dengue teams are operating in the field. Their Primary objective is to inspect potential breeding grounds and control the growth of dengue larvae. "These teams are a critical part of our on-ground efforts to manage the situation effectively," the spokesperson added.
In a strict enforcement drive, the District Health Authority is ensuring compliance with anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
This year, authorities have registered 3,484 First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals and entities for violations. Furthermore, 1,596 premises have been sealed, and fines totalling over Rs 9.3 million have been imposed.
"These strict measures are aimed at ensuring public compliance and discouraging negligence," the spokesperson said.
He stressed that the anti-dengue campaign was a continuous effort and urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures issued by the Health Department and cooperate fully with the anti-dengue teams.
"The monsoon season has increased the risk of larvae growth, making public support more critical than ever," he said. He emphasized the importance of community participation in creating a safe and healthy society by implementing anti-dengue SOPs.
Recent Stories
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS launches 2nd phase of training for administrative officers5 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Swat accident5 minutes ago
-
Construction of KAGHAN govt service center completed5 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue campaign intensifies in Rawalpindi amid rising cases5 minutes ago
-
International Gynecological Awareness Day observed5 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University remembers Dr Wazir Agha on 15th death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
CM orders additional rescue equipments for South Punjab flood operations15 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp for flood victims in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
PM underlines formulation of complete roadmap to face climate change impacts15 minutes ago
-
SPU Punjab launches 24/7 Helpline for Chinese nationals’ security, support36 minutes ago
-
DPO orders for solving people's grievances36 minutes ago
-
Man killed, two injured in firing incident45 minutes ago