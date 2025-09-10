Construction of KAGHAN govt service center completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The completion ceremony of the KAGHAN Government Service Center constructed with the support of SK Hydro (Private) Limited was successfully held on Wednesday.

DC Mansehra and representatives from the SK Hydro (Private) Limited, attended the ceremony and witnessed this important moment together, said a press release here.

The DC Mansehra highly acknowledged the assistance of SK Hydro (Private) Limited in constructing the Government Service Center, praising in promoting the comprehensive development of the project area.

He pointed out that since the commencement of its commercial operation, the SK Hydropower Station has provided an efficient and stable supply of electricity to support Pakistan's economic and social development.

"It is deeply engaged in local development through various initiatives, including educational support, disaster relief and the construction of infrastructure, which have improved people’s livelihoods while further strengthening the foundation of the longstanding China-Pakistan friendship," he said.

The official completion of the center has significantly upgraded the local government service infrastructure, enabling at least 150,000 residents and tourists to access efficient and convenient administrative services nearby, he revealed.

The distance required to access these services has been reduced by nearly 100 kilometers, greatly enhancing the convenience, he said, emphasizing that it has also laid a solid foundation for the long-term development of the tourism industry in the KAGHAN, providing strong support for the sustained positive growth of the local economy.

SK Hydropower Station, invested in, constructed, and operated by China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., is about to usher in its first anniversary of commercial operation.

While steadily supplying clean energy, it would remain committed to the economic and social development of the project area, injecting renewed momentum into local progress.