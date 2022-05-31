275th celebrations of Bahawalpur State will be held in Feb 2023

To mark the 275th anniversary of the founding of the State of Bahawalpur, district government will start celebrations during the month of Feb in 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :To mark the 275th anniversary of the founding of the State of Bahawalpur, district government will start celebrations during the month of Feb in 2023.

The history, culture, civilization and services of Bahawalpur state and the services of the governors of Bahawalpur state will be highlighted during the different events.

A meeting was held in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements in this regard.

Senior Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Muhammad Shahid Hussain, Civil Judge and Research Officer Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, politician and intellectual Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr. Nasrullah Khan Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof. Dr. Samiha Khalid, Dr. Zehra, Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Director Bahawalpur Museum Zubair Rabbani, Incharge TDCP Misbah Ishaq, Incharge Culture and Heritage Islamia University Moazzam Durrani, Dr.

Khalil Ahmed, Dr. Muhammad Naveed Aslam and others were present in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner said that celebrations related to the history and culture of Bahawalpur state would be organized in a befitting manner. He said that a gazetteer would be prepared on the occasion of 275th anniversary of Bahawalpur state. Similarly, exhibitions of literature, documentaries, arts and culture, sports and photographs based on historical buildings and other important places of Bahawalpur state will be organized and beautiful literary programs will be held. Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Shahid Hussain, Civil Judge Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr Nasrullah Khan Nasir, Prof Asif Naveed Ranjha, Moazzam Durrani and other participants spoke on the occasion. Various committees were also formed for organizing the events.