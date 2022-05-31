UrduPoint.com

275th Celebrations Of Bahawalpur State Will Be Held In Feb 2023

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 08:45 PM

275th celebrations of Bahawalpur State will be held in Feb 2023

To mark the 275th anniversary of the founding of the State of Bahawalpur, district government will start celebrations during the month of Feb in 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :To mark the 275th anniversary of the founding of the State of Bahawalpur, district government will start celebrations during the month of Feb in 2023.

The history, culture, civilization and services of Bahawalpur state and the services of the governors of Bahawalpur state will be highlighted during the different events.

A meeting was held in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements in this regard.

Senior Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Muhammad Shahid Hussain, Civil Judge and Research Officer Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, politician and intellectual Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr. Nasrullah Khan Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof. Dr. Samiha Khalid, Dr. Zehra, Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Director Bahawalpur Museum Zubair Rabbani, Incharge TDCP Misbah Ishaq, Incharge Culture and Heritage Islamia University Moazzam Durrani, Dr.

Khalil Ahmed, Dr. Muhammad Naveed Aslam and others were present in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner said that celebrations related to the history and culture of Bahawalpur state would be organized in a befitting manner. He said that a gazetteer would be prepared on the occasion of 275th anniversary of Bahawalpur state. Similarly, exhibitions of literature, documentaries, arts and culture, sports and photographs based on historical buildings and other important places of Bahawalpur state will be organized and beautiful literary programs will be held. Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Shahid Hussain, Civil Judge Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr Nasrullah Khan Nasir, Prof Asif Naveed Ranjha, Moazzam Durrani and other participants spoke on the occasion. Various committees were also formed for organizing the events.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Sports Bahawalpur Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odes ..

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade

30 seconds ago
 Brazil storm death toll rises to 100: officials

Brazil storm death toll rises to 100: officials

31 seconds ago
 Economic Confidence in US at Lowest Since Pandemic ..

Economic Confidence in US at Lowest Since Pandemic Began - Poll

34 seconds ago
 SMIU provides good opportunity to its students for ..

SMIU provides good opportunity to its students for their professional life: Sind ..

40 seconds ago
 Time to put monetary value on conservation, says G ..

Time to put monetary value on conservation, says Gabon

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan raises objections on India's hydroelectri ..

Pakistan raises objections on India's hydroelectric projects on Western rivers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.