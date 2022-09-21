284 more dengue cases reported, isolation wards increased

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The KP Health Department has confirmed 284 more dengue cases in last 24 hours in the province.

According to reports, 126 cases have been reported from Peshawar and 66 from Mardan district .

Presently 124 dengue patients are admitted in various hospitals of province with 35 hospitalized in Peshawar and 29 patients in Mardan.

The total number of dengue positive cases have now crossed 5264 and number of active cases are 1729 while 3529 people affected by dengue have recovered successfully.Total six dengue related deaths are reported in the province so far.

Meanwhile, KP Health Department has increased the number of isolation wards for dengue patients after a spike in dengue positive cases in the Mardan and Khyber district.

The spokesperson for the Health Department said that isolation wards with 150 beds have been established in various health facilities of the Mardan district.

He said that two tehsils of Mardan district, Takht-i-bahi and Babuzai have reported the highest number of dengue cases and all necessary arrangements including fumigation at marshy places.

He said that a dengue ward with 20 beds has been established in Mardan Medical Complex including in tehsil and district headquarters hospitals.

The spokesman said that isolation wards with 50 beds have been established in the Khyber district.

The district administration said that so far more than 700 dengue-positive cases have been reported from all tehsils of the district.

The joint teams of the health department and tehsil municipal administrations have started surveillance, anti-mosquito sprays and awareness campaign to protect people from dengue fever.