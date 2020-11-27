UrduPoint.com
3 Confirmed, 488 Suspected Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:50 PM

3 confirmed, 488 suspected cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Three new confirmed and 488 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during last 24 hours.

According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare department here on Friday, two confirmed cases were reported in Lahore, while one case was reported from Rajanpur.

All suspected the patients of dengue were been kept under surveillance and tests were being conducted.

So far 218 confirmed dengue cases were reported from January to date in the province.

However, 214 patients were discharged after recovery,and currently four patients of dengue were under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year largely due to effective measures taken by the government. Punjab government was continuously alert and working against dengue across the province. Anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 1,238 places during last seven days,stated official spokesperson.

P&SHD has urged the public to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

