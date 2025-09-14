3 killed in traffic accident in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Three persons of same family, including husband, wife, and their teenage son, were killed on Sunday in a tragic road accident on GT Road near Sarwar Shaheed College, Gujar Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a car carrying the family collided with a truck resulting the killing of three while three other children sustained injuries.

The victims were identified as Imran Raza (38), his wife Fouzia Bahram (38), and their son Mohsin Raza (14), who succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Their three children, Tehseen Fatima (9), Ali Raza (12), and Sidra Imran (15) were injured and are under medical treatment.

The family was returning from visiting a relative when the crash occurred.

Rescue officials provided first aid on the spot and shifted the injured to hospital for further care.