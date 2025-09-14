Earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Tremors were felt in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, including Gilgit, Skardu and Astore, after an earthquake struck the region.

According to the Seismological Center, the quake measured 3.

7 on the Richter scale with a depth of 25 kilometers, reported private news channel.

Its epicenter was located 34 kilometers southwest of Skardu.

Residents rushed out of their homes in panic as the tremors hit, but no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.