Kidnapped youth brutality killed by terrorists in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A young man who was abducted by terrorists in South Waziristan has been brutally killed.

According to Wana administration on Sunday, the incident took place in Wana, where terrorists targeted an innocent civilian.

The victim’s beheaded body was recovered from the Khumrang Dwe Khula area.

Sources confirmed that the deceased was a young man who had been kidnapped from his home just a day earlier by terrorists.

Law enforcers have taken a strong notice of the inhuman incident and started a manhunt for terrorists involved in this heinous act.

