Minister Visits Flood-hit Areas, Distributes Relief Goods
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited flood-affected areas of Gujrat, including Loran Pind, where he distributed relief goods among displaced families and assured them of the government's full support in their rehabilitation.
During the visit, the minister met with victims and reviewed ongoing relief efforts, stating that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stands firmly with the people in this difficult time and “will not rest until complete rehabilitation is ensured.”
“The state's resources belong to the people and will be spent on their welfare,” he affirmed.
Later, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, accompanied by District Police Officer Gujrat, visited the Lari Adda Police Station, where he inspected the front desk and various departments. He announced plans for the construction of a new building to transform the facility into a model police station equipped with all necessary services.
In a compassionate gesture, the minister also visited the residence of Ibrahim, a man who tragically lost his life due to electrocution during a relief distribution drive on Qamar Sialvi Road. He offered condolences to the grieving family, prayed for the deceased, and expressed affection and support to the late Ibrahim’s child.
