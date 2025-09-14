Open Menu

Minister Visits Flood-hit Areas, Distributes Relief Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Minister visits flood-hit areas, distributes relief goods

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited flood-affected areas of Gujrat, including Loran Pind, where he distributed relief goods among displaced families and assured them of the government's full support in their rehabilitation.

During the visit, the minister met with victims and reviewed ongoing relief efforts, stating that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stands firmly with the people in this difficult time and “will not rest until complete rehabilitation is ensured.”

“The state's resources belong to the people and will be spent on their welfare,” he affirmed.

Later, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, accompanied by District Police Officer Gujrat, visited the Lari Adda Police Station, where he inspected the front desk and various departments. He announced plans for the construction of a new building to transform the facility into a model police station equipped with all necessary services.

In a compassionate gesture, the minister also visited the residence of Ibrahim, a man who tragically lost his life due to electrocution during a relief distribution drive on Qamar Sialvi Road. He offered condolences to the grieving family, prayed for the deceased, and expressed affection and support to the late Ibrahim’s child.

Recent Stories

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

55 minutes ago
 Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

2 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

3 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

3 hours ago
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

3 hours ago
 Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

5 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

6 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

7 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan