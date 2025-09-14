FIA Arrests 6 Accused Of Hawala And Hundi Transactions
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone has carried out a major operation against illegal Currency exchange and Hawala-Hundi networks, arresting six individuals red-handed.
According to FIA on Sunday, the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and the Composite Circle Abbottabad jointly conducted raids in Mansehra and Charsadda. During the operations, the suspects identified as Gul Bahadur, Itibar Gul, Asif Khan, Jamshed, Malik Zada, and Naseeb-ul-Haq were taken into custody.
The arrested accused were allegedly involved in illegal currency exchange and running Hawala-Hundi businesses.
The raids led to the recovery of 6.2 million Pakistani rupees, 1,100 US Dollars, 100 Saudi Riyals, and 14 mobile phones. Officials also seized evidence including receipts, registers, and a vehicle used by the suspects.
FIA officials stated that the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered currency. The detainees have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway, officials added.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Historical mosques, temples to be refurbished5 minutes ago
-
Punjab: 700,000 children affected by floods, 2,900 schools closed5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 6 accused of Hawala and Hundi transactions5 minutes ago
-
Minister visits flood-hit areas, distributes relief goods5 minutes ago
-
Five-member robbery gang arrested in Mansehra, looted cash and weapons recovered5 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Shanghai6 minutes ago
-
Motorway M5 closed to all traffic25 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sets bounty on 1,351 wanted terrorists25 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM addresses media at Sukkur Barrage25 minutes ago
-
Preserving Punjab's glorious heritage a top priority: Dr. Ehsan Bhutta35 minutes ago
-
Irrigation minister vows support for flood victims55 minutes ago
-
5,000 afternoon schools likely to be closed55 minutes ago