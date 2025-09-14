Punjab: 700,000 Children Affected By Floods, 2,900 Schools Closed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) As devastating floods continue to wreak havoc across Punjab, millions of people have been displaced, and the education sector has suffered significant disruption, with over 700,000 children affected across the province, according to data from the Education Department.
More than 2,900 schools have been forced to shut down, including institutions catering to 1,500 female and 1,400 male students.
Speaking to APP, Muzammil Mahmood, Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Task Force on Education, said that the Punjab government is making it a top priority to mitigate the educational losses of students in flood-hit areas.
He announced a range of measures being taken to ensure continuity of learning, including the launch of mobile schools and the development of a special short curriculum designed for flood-affected students.
Muzammil Mahmood also stated that students are being admitted into schools run by the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and the Private Educational Management Association to ensure their academic year is not lost.
He emphasized the government’s resolve that no child’s education should be neglected, despite the widespread destruction of homes, infrastructure, and educational institutions caused by the ongoing floods.
