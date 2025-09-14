Open Menu

Historical Mosques, Temples To Be Refurbished

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Dr. Ehsan Bhatta, Secretary of the Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department Punjab, announced that all historical mosques and temples across the province will be restored to their original grandeur with special attention to preserving their cultural and architectural significance.

He made these remarks during an extensive visit to various historical sites in Jhelum, Gujrat, and Gujranwala on Sunday.

During the tour, Dr. Bhatta inspected key heritage locations including Rohtas Fort in Jhelum, Khair-un-Nisa’s Tomb, Kharian Boli, Gujrat’s Ram Pyari Museum, the Jain Temple, and Lodhi Mosque in Aimanabad.

He issued instructions to upgrade the museum at Rohtas Fort to meet international standards and reviewed plans to enhance the site with decorative lighting.

At Kharian Boli, Dr. Bhatta approved the establishment of a photography gallery, scheduled to be opened to the public on World Tourism Day. He also directed the relevant officials to complete work on the Gujrat Museum within two months.

Further, the restoration of the historic Dak Chowki in Wazirabad and the Ghakkar Tomari Temple in Gujranwala was discussed, with plans for conservation work being considered.

Dr. Bhatta emphasized the government’s commitment to preserving Punjab’s rich historical and religious heritage, which he described as a vital part of promoting cultural tourism and interfaith harmony.

