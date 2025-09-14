Open Menu

Two Die After Eating Toxic Snacks In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Two men died and another was left in critical condition after eating toxic dahi bhallay in Lahore’s Hanjarwal area on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, police said the deceased were identified as 56-year-old Muhammad Ashraf and 30-year-old Muhammad Sajjad, while 24-year-old Ali Sher was shifted to hospital in serious condition and placed on a ventilator.

Police officials, including DSP Abdullah Jan and SHO Adeel Anjum, reached the spot soon after receiving information.

The bodies were moved to hospital for post-mortem.

SP Iqbal Town Dr. Muhammad Umar said investigations are underway and legal action will be taken against those responsible after the post-mortem report.

