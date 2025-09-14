3,700 schools damaged in floods across Punjab, says education minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab’s Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat said on Sunday that around 3,700 schools were damaged in flood-hit areas, with many still submerged under water.

According to a private news channel, he said temporary schools have been established in 19 relief camps, operating in three shifts to ensure education continuity for affected children.

Hayat added that flood survivors may take one to one-and-a-half months to return to their homes.

“We have provided tents for shelter and set up relief camps across different locations,” he said.

The minister noted that heavy rainfall and high river flows had worsened the flooding, but priority was given to saving lives and livestock alongside relief efforts.