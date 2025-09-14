PDMA issues alert as fresh spell of monsoon rains expected in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Sunday issued an alert for the 11th spell of monsoon rains, forecasting showers in the upper catchment areas of rivers between September 16 and 19.

PDMA spokesperson warned of possible flooding in streams and nullahs due to heavy rains.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have been directed to remain on alert, following instructions from the Chief Minister.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said all relevant departments, including health, irrigation, communication & works, local government, and livestock have been put on alert.

He urged citizens to take precautionary measures, avoid gatherings and recreation near rivers, and stay indoors during storms.

In case of emergency, people can contact the PDMA helpline 1129.